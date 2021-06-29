Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 11,579 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.94. The company had a trading volume of 102,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.53. The firm has a market cap of $431.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

