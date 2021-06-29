Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.57.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $681.34. The company had a trading volume of 365,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,450,543. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.70 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

