Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,646 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $16.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,434.67. 17,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,354.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,461.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.