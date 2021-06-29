Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 3,805 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.60. 21,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

