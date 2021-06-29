Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $216.74. The company had a trading volume of 51,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,248. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

