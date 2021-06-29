Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

