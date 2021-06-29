Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 11,359 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.39. 192,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

