Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $571,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

VXF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,402. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $190.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.82.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

