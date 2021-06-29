Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.60. 21,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

