Wedbush Comments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.29.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

NYSE CFR opened at $112.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $80,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

