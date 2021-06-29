Wedbush Weighs in on Webster Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

NYSE:WBS opened at $54.79 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 184.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 52,323 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Webster Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 67,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 40.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

