Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 828,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,654,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,820,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

VHAQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

