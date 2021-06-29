Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) by 2,198.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition were worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $162,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,253. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

