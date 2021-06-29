Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $14.32 Million Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.49. 160,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $114.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

