Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 594,491 Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,491 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 5.04% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,061,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,428,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

