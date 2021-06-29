Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $11.62 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,171,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIIIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $6,422,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIIIU remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

