Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $9.01 Million Position in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 893,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,011,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.49% of GX Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 208.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 784,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 219.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,978,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on GX Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXGX remained flat at $$10.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14. GX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.62.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

