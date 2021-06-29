Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 440,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFFT stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. 126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,872. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.