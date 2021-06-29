Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,987,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition comprises approximately 0.9% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $171,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNGU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,956. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.