West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 561.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 736,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 174,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $318,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $363.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.51 and a 12-month high of $364.53.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

