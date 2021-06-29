Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGI traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.74. 817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.