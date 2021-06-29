Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGI traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.74. 817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

