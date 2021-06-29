Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 407.7% in June

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 407.7% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.