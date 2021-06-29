Westshore Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $247.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $187.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.46.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

