Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $151,000 in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Westshore Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Ayro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ayro by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayro in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ayro during the first quarter worth $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ayro in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYRO opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04. Ayro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $175.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.98.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.

In other news, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $128,588.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,788 shares of company stock worth $1,147,267. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

