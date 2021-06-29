Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $230,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,201,000 after buying an additional 118,441 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

NYSE:NOC opened at $370.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.