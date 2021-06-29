Westshore Wealth LLC Takes $295,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.