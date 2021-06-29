WHALE Price Hits $7.85 on Top Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. WHALE has a total market cap of $46.02 million and $687,951.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $7.85 or 0.00022753 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00138728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00164231 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,380.20 or 0.99651534 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

