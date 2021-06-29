Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Capitalization Tops $5.69 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $640.53 or 0.01768020 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $264,121.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00151376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00168135 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,278.64 or 1.00137723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.