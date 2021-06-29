Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Up 4.9%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) shares shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.43. 12,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 359,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

