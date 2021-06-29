Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $11,819,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $3,024,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $3,009,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $2,242,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $1,926,000.

Shares of ENNVU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

