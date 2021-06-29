Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 290.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,869 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 92,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

