Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $549,000 in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 126,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,509 over the last three months.

OTCMKTS RCLFU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

