Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,500,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

