Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) by 1,807.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EUCR opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

