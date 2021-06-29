Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Tops One Day Volume of $8,499.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for about $139.04 or 0.00391529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $789,204.48 and approximately $8,499.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00056141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00020680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00696946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,676 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

