Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom Sells 25,000 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $2,837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,753,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WK stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth $79,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

