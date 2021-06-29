XinFin Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.39 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. XinFin Network has a market cap of $961.98 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.64 or 0.00904176 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,676,751,477 coins and its circulating supply is 12,276,751,477 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.