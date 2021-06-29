XMax Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $241,902.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XMax has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00055145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.48 or 0.00675471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00038794 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,334,509 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

