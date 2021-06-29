XTX Topco Ltd Invests $590,000 in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,456 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CREE. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

CREE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,408. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.98. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

