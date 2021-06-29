XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,561 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 10.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.1% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 333,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.93. 28,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.57. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.