XTX Topco Ltd Takes $640,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

NYSE MCK traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $192.33. 22,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

