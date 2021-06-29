XTX Topco Ltd Takes $758,000 Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Autohome makes up 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,583,000 after buying an additional 61,289 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Autohome by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Autohome by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after buying an additional 169,609 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autohome by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of ATHM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. 37,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,791. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

