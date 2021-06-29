XTX Topco Ltd Takes $855,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Ford Motor comprises about 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

F stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. 2,024,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,952,563. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

