XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Booking accounts for approximately 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $15.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,189.51. 14,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,276. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,540.48 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,318.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

