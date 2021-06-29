XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.22. 94,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,381. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $260.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

