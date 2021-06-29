YEE (YEE) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. YEE has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $255,202.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.55 or 0.00685649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00039033 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

