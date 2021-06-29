Yellow Road Market Cap Achieves $869,648.73 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001732 BTC on major exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $869,648.73 and approximately $48,897.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00045973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00134839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00165979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,071.45 or 0.99730512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

