yieldwatch Hits Market Capitalization of $5.30 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $5.30 million and $1,185.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00138728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00164231 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,380.20 or 0.99651534 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

