yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches Market Cap of $272.57 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $272.57 million and $59,101.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00056048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.88 or 0.00690720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039598 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,175,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

