Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 4.5%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.37. 3,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 552,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth $1,659,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $3,037,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

