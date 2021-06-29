Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 4.5%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.37. 3,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 552,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07.
Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
